A new kind of furniture company

We’re changing the way furniture is made by connecting customers to local makers 🌎

Lean Desk

4 seat generous workstation

Studio Desk

Single seat personal office desk

A global platform for local making

Opendesk is an online marketplace that hosts independently designed furniture and connects its customers to local makers around the world. Rather than mass manufacturing and shipping worldwide, we’re building a distributed and ethical supply chain through a global maker network.

How it Works

Select designs

Browse and add designs to your basket or get in touch for help

Request quotes

Get quotes from local makers in your area within two business days

Choose your maker

Choose the local maker’s quote that works best for you

Receive your furniture

Get furniture delivered to your door in 2-4 weeks, direct from your maker

Inspiring workplaces for amazing companies

We spend one third of our lives working, so our work environments matter. These companies bought Opendesk designs from local makers because they’re beautiful, made on-demand and built for collaboration

The Guardian

“Opendesk is changing the way furniture is produced and moved, cutting out time-consuming and expensive shipping, showrooms and storage.”